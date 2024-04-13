IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.25, with a volume of 535114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMG. Bank of America upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.40 to C$6.20 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.44.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$405.19 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0746963 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

