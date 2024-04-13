Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
ILPT opened at $3.93 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
