Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $5,030,959.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,147,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $4,991,671.36.

On Thursday, March 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $4,937,192.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44.

On Friday, February 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56.

NET opened at $93.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

