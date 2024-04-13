Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,611.50

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,611.50 ($20.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,644 ($20.81). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,624 ($20.55), with a volume of 75,492 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,520 ($19.24) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,554.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,611.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,224.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is 11,917.81%.

About Rathbones Group

(Get Free Report)

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.