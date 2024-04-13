Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $78.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

