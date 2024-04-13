Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

HWC opened at $42.56 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $49.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.