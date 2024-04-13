Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock valued at $22,789,138. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

