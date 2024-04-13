Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) by 1,631.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.02% of LanzaTech Global worth $27,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.46. LanzaTech Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

LanzaTech Global ( NASDAQ:LNZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNZA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

LanzaTech Global Profile

(Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

Featured Articles

