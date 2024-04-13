Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.17.

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.19. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $78.11.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

