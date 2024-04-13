Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTLE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.24. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 497,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

