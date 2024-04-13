Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.76. 340,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,280,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $356,247.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $34,675.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,247.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,085 shares of company stock worth $1,985,746 over the last 90 days. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

