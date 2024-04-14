Barclays Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $37.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $215,269,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 501,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at $13,786,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at $11,647,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

