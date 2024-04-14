Comparing YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YaSheng Group has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grown Rogue International and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and YaSheng Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.62 -$130,000.00 $0.01 66.07 YaSheng Group $18.59 million 0.76 $5.31 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

