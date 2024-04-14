CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $309.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

