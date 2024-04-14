D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $151.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHI

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.