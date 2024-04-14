General Electric (LON:GEC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $110.27

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.27 ($1.40) and traded as high as GBX 155.85 ($1.97). General Electric shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 839 shares trading hands.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.31.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.