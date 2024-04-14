Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.61

Castelnau Group (LON:CGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 75.61 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 77 ($0.97). Castelnau Group shares last traded at GBX 77 ($0.97), with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Castelnau Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.54. The firm has a market cap of £245.35 million, a P/E ratio of -855.56 and a beta of 0.11.

About Castelnau Group

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. It holds investments in private and public companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

