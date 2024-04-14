Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 1.7 %

CCJ stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $52.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.