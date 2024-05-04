Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $72.99, but opened at $70.14. Acadia Healthcare shares last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 323,695 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

