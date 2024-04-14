Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $253.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.43.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

