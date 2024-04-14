Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $292,977,000 after acquiring an additional 646,587 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 230,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 67,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $275.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.69. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.87.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

