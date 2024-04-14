LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.77

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 61194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 27.97% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $157,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

