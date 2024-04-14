McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.