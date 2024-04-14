Moffett Nathanson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Moffett Nathanson restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,429,473 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,627,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.