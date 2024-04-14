NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading 2% Higher

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52. 51,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 71,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NanoXplore

NanoXplore Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.35.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.35 million. Analysts anticipate that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NanoXplore news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,800.00. Insiders purchased 34,780 shares of company stock worth $88,969 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

NanoXplore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.