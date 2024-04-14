Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 652,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,528,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.9 %

KDP stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

