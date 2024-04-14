Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $77.96.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

