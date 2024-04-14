LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Shares Down 5.3%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIAN shares. Bank of America lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

LianBio Stock Down 5.3 %

LianBio Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Featured Articles

