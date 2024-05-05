FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Raised by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$350.00 to C$330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Desjardins lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$319.31.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$264.00 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$225.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$276.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

