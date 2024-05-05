FY2024 EPS Estimates for First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Lowered by Analyst

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. The consensus estimate for First National Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.17.

First National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FN opened at C$36.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47. First National Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.86 and a 12 month high of C$41.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2042 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

