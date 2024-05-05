Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Biomedica in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Oxford Biomedica’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

OXBDF opened at $3.79 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

