Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RHI opened at $70.16 on Thursday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

