Analysts Offer Predictions for Stericycle, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22,325.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

