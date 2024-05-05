NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).
NexGen Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NXE stock opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$4.91 and a one year high of C$12.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.00.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
