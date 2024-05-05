LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $47.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

