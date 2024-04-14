HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Shares Up 0.1%

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 44.70 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.35 ($0.55). 169,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 227,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.30 ($0.55).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £55.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,083.75 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.24.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

