KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Trading Up 2.8%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.94. 5,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 10,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEUA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

