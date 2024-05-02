M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares M&T Bank and Lakeland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $12.75 billion 1.91 $2.74 billion $14.79 9.88 Lakeland Bancorp $516.18 million 1.57 $84.74 million $1.28 9.73

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Bancorp. Lakeland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. M&T Bank pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares M&T Bank and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 19.52% 10.68% 1.25% Lakeland Bancorp 16.00% 7.34% 0.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for M&T Bank and Lakeland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36 Lakeland Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank currently has a consensus target price of $158.48, suggesting a potential upside of 8.45%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of M&T Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

M&T Bank has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Lakeland Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It offers a range of credit products and banking services, such as commercial lending and leasing, letters of credits, commercial real estate loans, and credit facilities secured by various commercial real estate to middle-market and large commercial customers. The company also provides customers deposit products, including demand, savings and time accounts, and other services; automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and other loan products, as well as residential mortgage and real estate loans; business loans, cash management, payroll, and direct deposit services to consumers and small businesses through branch network, telephone banking, internet banking, and automated teller machines. In addition, it offers trustee, agency, investment management, security brokerage, and administrative services; personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, family office, and other services; and investment products, including mutual funds and annuities, and other services for corporations and institutions, investment bankers, corporate tax, finance and legal executives, and other institutional clients. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements. In addition, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, online banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. Further, the company offers investment advisory services; life insurance products; and non-deposit products, such as securities brokerage services, including mutual funds, variable annuities, and insurance. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

