Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Shares Down 1.9%

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.01. 11,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 29,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

