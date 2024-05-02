FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,327,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after buying an additional 2,831,794 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,264,791,000 after buying an additional 1,995,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 168.42%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

