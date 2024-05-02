Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.04%. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,429,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 744,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

