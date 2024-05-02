Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.

About Viña Concha y Toro

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

