Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. 700 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.
Viña Concha y Toro Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48.
About Viña Concha y Toro
Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viña Concha y Toro
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Viña Concha y Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viña Concha y Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.