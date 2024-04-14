Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,004 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Grab worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.91. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.82 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Grab’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 target price on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

