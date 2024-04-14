NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 457,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,175.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,263.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,130.94. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $686.08 and a 12-month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

