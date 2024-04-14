ORG Partners LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 748.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.02 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

