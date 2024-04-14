Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of VYMI opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

