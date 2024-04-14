United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Posts Earnings Results

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 42.03%.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United States Antimony by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 129,544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAMY

About United States Antimony

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.