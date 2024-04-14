Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,528,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.6 %

FI opened at $151.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.