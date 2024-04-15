86,073 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 86,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 44,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMLX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $2.10 on Monday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.92.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.