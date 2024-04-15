Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $68,000 Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PAGS opened at $12.58 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.78.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

